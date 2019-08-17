Contrasting Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) & Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biglari and Brinker International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $809.89 million 0.27 $19.39 million N/A N/A Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.45 $125.88 million $3.93 9.79

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Biglari.

Profitability

This table compares Biglari and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari 8.08% 10.61% 5.65% Brinker International 4.81% -18.81% 12.13%

Dividends

Brinker International pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Biglari does not pay a dividend. Brinker International pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brinker International has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biglari and Brinker International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A Brinker International 2 8 6 0 2.25

Brinker International has a consensus price target of $44.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Biglari.

Summary

Brinker International beats Biglari on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

