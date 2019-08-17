Content Value Network Market Cap Achieves $17.08 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and approximately $484,800.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00269659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.01298486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00094575 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,347,835 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

