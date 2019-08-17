Constellation Hits Market Cap of $4.69 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $120,387.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.99 or 0.04931757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047275 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,306,854,874 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.