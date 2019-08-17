ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,260,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,979. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

