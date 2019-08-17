Computacenter (LON:CCC) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCC. Berenberg Bank lowered Computacenter to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised Computacenter to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) in a report on Monday, July 8th.

CCC traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,409 ($18.41). 72,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,969. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,373.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,220.43. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,562 ($20.41).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

