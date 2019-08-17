Comparing Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) & Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Voyager Therapeutics and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Vericel 0 1 2 0 2.67

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.14, suggesting a potential upside of 35.99%. Vericel has a consensus target price of $24.64, suggesting a potential upside of 50.98%. Given Vericel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vericel is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Vericel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $7.62 million 103.87 -$88.29 million ($2.75) -7.79 Vericel $90.86 million 7.93 -$8.14 million ($0.14) -116.57

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Therapeutics. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Vericel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -106.23% -71.08% -20.05% Vericel -18.14% -0.99% -0.75%

Summary

Vericel beats Voyager Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; the University of Massachusetts; and MRI Interventions, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

