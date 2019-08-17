Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 24,111 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,446% compared to the average daily volume of 947 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $11,876,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

