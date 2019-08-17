Colu Local Network Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (CLN)

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Colu Local Network token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Colu Local Network has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Colu Local Network has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $264.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00269062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.01294419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,789,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork . Colu Local Network’s official message board is medium.com/colu . Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network

Colu Local Network Token Trading

Colu Local Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Colu Local Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

