Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,700 shares during the period. Colliers International Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.72. 64,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $745.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.85 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

CIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

