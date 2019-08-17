Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $72.28. 2,463,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,388,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,882,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,285 shares of company stock valued at $40,530,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 415,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.