CoinUs (CNUS) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $1,910.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinUs has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010731 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003609 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000790 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.