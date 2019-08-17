Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $449.00. Cohort shares last traded at $438.00, with a volume of 6,140 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 403.42. The company has a market cap of $180.63 million and a P/E ratio of 33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Cohort alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company manufactures and sells equipment and systems in the areas of tactical communications and naval communications for defense community; and provides system engineering and project management services, such as electronic warfare operational support, information management as a service, digital forensic, training support, and strategic system services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.