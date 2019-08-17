Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,531,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,537,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $473,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,486,713 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $157,633,000 after purchasing an additional 934,584 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $440,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Humphries acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.22. 2,222,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,268. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

