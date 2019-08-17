Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7,175.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $61.22. 2,222,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,268. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Humphries bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

