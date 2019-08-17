Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Position Decreased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Cogent Communications worth $39,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCOI traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.56. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $64.24.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $134.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.95%.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $29,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at $192,744.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $110,227.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,932. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

