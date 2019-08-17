Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ABN Amro

ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $73,639,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.