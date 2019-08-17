Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.95

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.85. Cloudbuy shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 193 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.54.

About Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

