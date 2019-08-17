Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Lowered to Hold at Laidlaw

Laidlaw downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
CLSD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.79.
Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 113,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
