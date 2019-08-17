Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Lowered to Hold at Laidlaw

Laidlaw downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLSD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.79.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.88.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 113,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.