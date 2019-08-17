Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Clearford Water Systems Inc (CVE:CLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $3.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 million during the quarter.

Clearford Water Systems Inc designs, manufactures, and markets unified water management and sanitation systems in Canada, the United States, South America, India, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clearford One and UV Pure. The company offers the Clearford One system, which is a combination of its ClearDigest Smart Digester; ClearConvey, its patented Small Bore Sewer (SBS) technology, a watertight small diameter variable grade gravity sewer system that can incorporate solids-free pumping stations; and ClearRecover, a waste water treatment facility based on the processed influent received from the ClearDigest and SBS ClearConvey components of the system, as well as Clearford M-brane packaged water treatment, Clearford UV pure water disinfection, and Clearford Pay-for-Performance project financing program solutions.

