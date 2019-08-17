CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) CFO Brian D. Coleman Buys 20,000 Shares

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) CFO Brian D. Coleman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,882,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,168. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.72. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19.2% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 538,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 86,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

