Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0147

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $101,976.00 and $187.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00559968 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003865 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 6,956,953 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

