Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.93. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 2,787 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 361,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

