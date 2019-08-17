Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.93. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 2,787 shares.
Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZWI)
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
