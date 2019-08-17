Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s share price traded down 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.93, 977,631 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 439,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,799.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,113.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Wilson acquired 6,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $44,407.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,909.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 466.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

