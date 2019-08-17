Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $24.73 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00269171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.01299198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094816 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,341,995,514 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

