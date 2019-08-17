Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report sales of $11.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.33 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $10.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $45.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.40 billion to $45.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $48.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.22 billion to $49.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.06.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,810,000 after buying an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $3.57 on Monday, hitting $384.51. 1,188,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $417.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

