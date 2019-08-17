CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up about 5.1% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at $240,254,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $70,859,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at $37,210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at $30,983,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 5,894.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 272,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. 145,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,454. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). CGI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.