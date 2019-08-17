Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centrica from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 83 ($1.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Centrica from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 122 ($1.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centrica to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Centrica to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 106.86 ($1.40).

CNA opened at GBX 65.44 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -6.12. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.65 ($2.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Centrica’s payout ratio is -0.93%.

In other Centrica news, insider Kevin O’Byrne acquired 40,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £37,600 ($49,131.06). Insiders purchased a total of 40,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,972 over the last quarter.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

