CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 13.3%

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)’s share price shot up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.92, 1,229,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 256% from the average session volume of 345,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEPU. Bank of America downgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. CENT PUERTO S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $582.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

