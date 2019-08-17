Celer Network Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $23.33 million and $5.50 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.35 or 0.04949146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000239 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000945 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,024,044,341 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

