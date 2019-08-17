Celer Network Market Cap Reaches $23.44 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $23.44 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $516.40 or 0.05091100 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00047862 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,024,044,341 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.