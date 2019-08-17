CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Robert E. Sulentic Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,450,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $51.65 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,533,000 after purchasing an additional 653,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,663,000 after purchasing an additional 232,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

