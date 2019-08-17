CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.66

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.66 and traded as low as $130.23. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares last traded at $130.23, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average of $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.95.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $725.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CASIO COMPUTER/ADR will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

