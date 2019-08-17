Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 772 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

