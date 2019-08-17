Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 3rd

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

