Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 2.0% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,121,000 after acquiring an additional 213,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,029,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,644,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 621,135 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,822,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,447,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after acquiring an additional 720,871 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 1,897,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,714. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

