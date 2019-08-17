Card Factory (LON:CARD) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CARD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Card Factory to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Card Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 171 ($2.23).

Get Card Factory alerts:

Card Factory stock opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Card Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 157.20 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $525.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.44.

In related news, insider Kristian Lee bought 3,195 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £5,687.10 ($7,431.20).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.