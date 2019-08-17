Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) Insider George Leslie Brack Acquires 100,000 Shares

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,470.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,273.50.

George Leslie Brack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, George Leslie Brack acquired 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,540.00.

Shares of CS traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 326,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,342. Capstone Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of $199.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities lowered Capstone Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark cut their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.35 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.65 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

