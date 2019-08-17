Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and set a $1.45 price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP Gloria Holland sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $37,384.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 83,268 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $362,215.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,315,518 shares of company stock worth $6,360,746 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 921.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. 215,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 77.25% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

