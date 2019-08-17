Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.18) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 251.57 ($3.29).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 188.45 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.18. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 280.60 ($3.67). The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is -0.05%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

