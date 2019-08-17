Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Reduced by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 884,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

