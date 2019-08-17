Canaccord Genuity Lowers ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Price Target to C$0.10

ENTREC (TSE:ENT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE ENT opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 808.10. ENTREC has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.29.

Get ENTREC alerts:

ENTREC Company Profile

ENTREC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides heavy haul transportation and crane solutions to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates from 13 locations throughout western Canada, North Dakota, Colorado, and Texas with a fleet of 200 cranes, 750 multi-wheeled trailers, and 190 tractors, as well as approximately 375 lines of specialized platform trailers.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for ENTREC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENTREC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.