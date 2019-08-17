Canaccord Genuity Lowers ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Price Target to C$0.10

ENTREC (TSE:ENT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE ENT opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 808.10. ENTREC has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.29.
ENTREC Company Profile
