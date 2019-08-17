Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.49. Cambria Africa shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 48,581 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Cambria Africa Company Profile (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

