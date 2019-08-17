Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.46

Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1250000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and a PE ratio of 1.00.

About Cambria Africa (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

