Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 271 ($3.54) to GBX 268 ($3.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 155.80 ($2.04) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 247.60 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.90. The company has a market capitalization of $918.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.80.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

