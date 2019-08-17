CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$32.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CAE opened at C$33.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 27.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.11. CAE has a 12-month low of C$22.10 and a 12-month high of C$36.86.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$964.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

