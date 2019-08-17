Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Cactus worth $35,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cactus by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 141,038 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cactus by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 25.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 319,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,393. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. Cactus Inc has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.27 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

