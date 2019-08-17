Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, OKEx, Crex24 and cfinex. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $102.85 million and $20,742.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00808821 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004235 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, TradeOgre, OKEx, Poloniex, cfinex, HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptohub, Binance and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

