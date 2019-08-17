Bulleon Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (BUL)

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Bulleon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, Bulleon has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Bulleon has a market capitalization of $40,220.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00268298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.01312704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022650 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00094612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Bulleon

Bulleon's total supply is 1,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 tokens. Bulleon's official website is bulleon.io . Bulleon's official message board is medium.com/@Bulleon_net .

The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bulleon

Bulleon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulleon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulleon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulleon using one of the exchanges listed above.

