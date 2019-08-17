Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aptinyx Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,504.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.03. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 15.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 45.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.