Brokerages Set Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT at $34.75

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 17.27.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 47,757 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $669,553.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 601.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

